Credit Suisse AG Buys New Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQMS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

