PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLBY. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,941,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,569.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

