Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

