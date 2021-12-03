Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tredegar worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tredegar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,855,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 311,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tredegar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

