ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.78.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

