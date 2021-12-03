Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 70,376 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

