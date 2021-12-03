Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tricida were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $882,116. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.