Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.88.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
