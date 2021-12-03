Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

