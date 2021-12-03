Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NBRV stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.48. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.