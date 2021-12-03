Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $124.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $103.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

