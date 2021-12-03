Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $124.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $103.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
