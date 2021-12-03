HSBC Begins Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.31.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 8.06 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.72.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.