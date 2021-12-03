Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

MESO stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $709.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.