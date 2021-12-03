Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 30,100 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $3,105,947.16.

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88.

NYSE CRI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

