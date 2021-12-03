Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

