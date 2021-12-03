Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an above average rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.10.

WTFC stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

