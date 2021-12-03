Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNUT. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,407,862 shares of company stock valued at $35,696,041 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

