Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $43.30. 19,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,074,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

