The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $386.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Zscaler stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.52 and a 200-day moving average of $259.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

