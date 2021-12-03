Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 5.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.27. 8,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 703,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $386,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

