SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

SFL stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SFL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SFL by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

