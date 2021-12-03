Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

11/30/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/24/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

11/22/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

11/18/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

11/3/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

10/19/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

10/13/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

10/7/2021 – Ayala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of AYLA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.