Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post sales of $510.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $511.31 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.21 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

