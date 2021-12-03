$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.