WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

