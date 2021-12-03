Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,011 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 161.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNE opened at $5.13 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

