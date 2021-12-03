Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

