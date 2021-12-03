Northern Trust Corp Has $302,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

