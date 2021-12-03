Northern Trust Corp Has $318,000 Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Esquire Financial worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

ESQ opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.10. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

