State Street Corp Sells 869,271 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Express were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

