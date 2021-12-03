State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.53% of Spruce Biosciences worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

