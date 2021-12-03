State Street Corp Buys 60,843 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Biodesix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $5.94 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience acquired 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $60,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,497 shares of company stock worth $606,301 in the last three months. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

