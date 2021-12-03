Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,188 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.52. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

