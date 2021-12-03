Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. 48,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,796,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $736.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

