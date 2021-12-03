OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in November

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.95 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

