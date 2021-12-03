PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,766,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 3,711,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PREKF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

