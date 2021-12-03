TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 28.7% in November

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

