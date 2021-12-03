Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIRD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.