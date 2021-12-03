Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

