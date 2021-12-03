Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Centogene stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Centogene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

