Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

