Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

