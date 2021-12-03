Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

