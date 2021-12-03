Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GBS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GBS alerts:

Shares of GBS stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

In other news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,810,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,286.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.