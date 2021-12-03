Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Yunji Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

