Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,628 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

