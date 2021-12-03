Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,628 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Shares of NASDAQ JZXN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
Jiuzi Company Profile
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JZXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN).
Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.