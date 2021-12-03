Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 32,856 Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Check-Cap worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CHEK stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Check-Cap Ltd. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

