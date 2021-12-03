Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Acasti Pharma worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $1.29 on Friday. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

