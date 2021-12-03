Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PALI opened at $2.08 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI).

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.