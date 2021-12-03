Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SA opened at $18.15 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

