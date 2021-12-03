Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $979,000 in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BayCom by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

